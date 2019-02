A music festival fit for Minnesota's winter kicks off today on the ice of Otter Tail Lake

The two-day OTC-ON ICE! music festival kicks off Friday on Otter Tail Lake near Fergus Falls, featuring acts like Tigirlily, Pert Near Sandstone, and Aaron Simmons.

As you may have gathered from the name, the festival takes place on the surface of the frozen lake — and concertgoers are encouraged to bring their ice houses and camp out for the weekend.