Unusually heavy snowfall so far this February

In Minnesota, it's rare for February to take the title of snowiest month, but so far this month is on track to do just that.

According to University of Minnesota professor emeritus Mark Seeley, many climate stations are already reporting 10 to 20 inches of snow in February — and models show snow and cold sticking around for the remainder of the month.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Seeley about the weather and other topics.

Listen on the player above.