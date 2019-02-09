Preparations continue for Sunday's Klobuchar rally in Minneapolis

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during the state of Minnesota's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Jan. 21, 2019 in St. Paul.

Preparations continue for a public gathering Sunday in Minneapolis, where U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she'll make a "major announcement."

It's widely expected that Klobuchar will join the crowded field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates — a field that grew on Saturday as U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren officially launched her presidential bid in Massachusetts.

Sunday's event will take place at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. Gates open to the public at 1 p.m.; the program is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

MPR News will have live coverage of the announcement when it happens, on the radio and online — including Facebook live video:

Klobuchar, 58, started her third term in the U.S. Senate this year after winning more than 60 percent of the vote last November. She grew up in the western Twin Cities suburbs. Prior to going to Washington after winning her first term in 2006, she served as Hennepin County attorney.

Klobuchar is not as well-known as other Democratic 2020 candidates and potential candidates.

But her national profile got a major boost last fall during confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when she patiently questioned a combative Kavanaugh about his alcohol use. The exchange was even parodied on Saturday Night Live.

Last month, Klobuchar used the Democratic response to President Trump's weekly radio address to criticize the president for fomenting chaos with the government shutdown. She may also have provided a glimpse of the tone of her presidential campaign.

"We should be working together to pass major legislation to bring down prescription drug prices and health care costs for Americans, to make it easier to afford college and child care, to create incentives for clean green energy, to pass immigration reform, to train workers for the jobs we have today and could have tomorrow," she said.