What goes into launching a presidential campaign?

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is holding an event on Sunday afternoon where she is expected to announce that she is running for president.

The announcement will take place outdoors at Boom Island in Minneapolis, and Klobuchar told MSNBC that there will be hot chocolate and campfires.

The details of how a candidate launches a campaign are typically thoroughly planned, as Terry Sullivan knows.

He was Marco Rubio's campaign manager when Rubio ran for the Republican nomination in 2016, and he spoke with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about the process.

