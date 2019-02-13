Coming up: One year after Parkland, are Americans equipped to prevent school shootings?

People protest during the March for Our Lives rally in March 2018 in Washington, D.C.

Thursday marks the one year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Since then, there have been six school shootings in the U.S., including one at Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore on Feb. 7.

A recent study from CNN found that since 2009 the U.S. has had 57 times as many school shootings as all other industrialized countries combined.

At 9 a.m., MPR News host Kerri Miller will talk to assistant professor of criminal justice at Hamline University, Jillian Peterson, and chief legal director at Juvenile Law Center, Marsha Levick, about how school safety procedures are evolving and what districts can do to prevent school shootings.