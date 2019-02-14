Measuring the costs of climate change

There are many ways to measure how much climate change is costing us. One method: tracking billion-dollar extreme weather events that have clear climate change links.

Deke Arndt, chief of the monitoring section at NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, explains why on this week's Climate Cast.

Then, we hear a Climate Story from Molly Reichert and John Kim, whose "Phase II" art piece will be part of a conversation focusing on art and climate change on Saturday in St. Anthony, Minn.

