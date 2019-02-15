How will Sen. Amy Klobuchar fare in Iowa?

This weekend, Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar travels to Iowa for the first time since joining the crowded field of hopefuls eyeing the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Klobuchar is one of Minnesota's most popular politicians. She handily won re-election last November, taking 60 percent of the votes. Will that popularity translate to the Hawkeye State?

Rachel Stassen-Berger is the politics editor for the Des Moines Register. She joined MPR News host Angela Davis to talk about how Sen. Klobuchar is likely to fare in the state with the nation's first caucuses.

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.