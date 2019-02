J.S. Ondara drops his debut album, 'Tales of America,' on Friday

J.S. Ondara releases his first full-length album on Friday, called "Tales of America."

Ondara decided to move to Minnesota from Nairobi, Kenya in part because it was the birthplace of one of his favorite artists, Bob Dylan. He told City Pages that when he arrived in February 2013 and was greeted by Minnesota's winter air, he thought, "What's this invisible flame that's burning me inside and out?"

Ondara plays a show indoors on Friday night at the Electric Fetus record store in Minneapolis.