3 people dead after officer involved shooting in Nevis

By Forum News Service

Three people are now dead and an officer is hurt after an officer involved shooting in Nevis, according to WDAY.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office says that shots were fired in several locations, after a chase at around 9:15 p.m. in the 27000 block of Hubbard County Road 119 on Thursday.

One person was found dead in a home of a daycare in the city.

Two others, including the suspect, were found shot to death on a rural road a few miles away.

The deputy who was hit is expected to recover. His police vehicle ended up in a snowbank.

The sheriff would not say who shot the suspect and a motive for these shootings has not yet been released.

The names of the people who died have not yet been released.