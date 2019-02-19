Four people sickened with Legionnaires' disease in Crookston

Legionnaires' disease may have an adventurous-sounding name, but the sickness itself is an unwelcome traveler. It's a type of bacterial pneumonia, and right now, the Minnesota Department of Health is investigating an outbreak that's left four people sick.

Investigators think the current rash of illnesses traces back to a hotel spa in Crookston.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Kris Ehresmann, the director of the infectious disease division at the Minnesota Department of Health.

