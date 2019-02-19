What does Bernie Sanders bring to the party?

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced his candidacy for president Tuesday morning during an interview on Vermont Public Radio.

Sanders ran on a progressive platform in 2016, but failed to get the Democratic nomination. How will he set himself apart this time, when many other Democratic candidates also position themselves as progressives?

MPR News host Kerri Miller was joined by Andrea Benjamin, assistant professor of political science at the University of Missouri, to discuss what Sanders brings to the party.

To listen to the full discussion you can use the audio player above.