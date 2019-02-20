10 years since the White Stripes played their last show -- on the last 'Late Night with Conan O'Brien'

It's been ten years since "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" aired for the last time. After a 16-year run, O'Brien packed it up on Late Night to host the Tonight Show.

O'Brien was a fan of the White Stripes, so he asked them to be his final musical guest, and play "We're Going to Be Friends." Drummer Meg White played the guitar during this performance, and O'Brien says he was a little nervous during the rehearsal when he saw Jack White showing her how to make a G chord. This would be the last time the White Stripes played before a live audience.