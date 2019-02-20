Pet owners show off their good boys and girls on Love Your Pet Day

The weather outside have you feeling cold? Warm your heart with these reader-submitted photos of pets in honor of National Love Your Pet Day.
Sure, it might not be the most significant of unofficial holidays, but any excuse to share some cute animal photos is fine by me!
• NewsCut: Heckkin good Minnesota dogs
Want your pet to be featured? Reply to this tweet or tag #mprphotos on Instagram.
Hi, I'm just the best little boy ever. pic.twitter.com/GZYNghpqyV— Poppy (@MN_poppy) February 20, 2019
She sings year round and she vibrates, like a cat purrs, when she is happy! pic.twitter.com/BIPZi8wBeC— 2becourageous (@2becourageous1) February 20, 2019
He's regal one moment; a complete goofball the next... #Oliver #LoveYourPetDay pic.twitter.com/EFDfSUYY5G— Caroline Swanson (@CKSwanSings) February 20, 2019
this is Murphy Brown, we feel the same way about snow days #LoveYourPetDay pic.twitter.com/CiDczFa1C7— Dillon Donnelly (@1wordplastics) February 20, 2019
Rex loves to be under blankets on snow daysâï¸ pic.twitter.com/Gqsz4e8Uot— Nicoletteâï¸ (@NicoletteMpls) February 20, 2019
Love these fuzz butts because they are so cute and fun! pic.twitter.com/BAyZMRhWZS— Kelli Lewis (@kelliump) February 20, 2019
This is our Toby. He's a rescue shihpoo. He's always happy to see anyone who is around, a real sweetie! pic.twitter.com/pc6ZDhYJFB— Jan Vickery Lillemo (@JanLillemo) February 20, 2019
Here's my Beastie Bestie Loki outside enjoying today's snowfall. She's been by near-constant companion for over 8 years now. She's just as versatile as me in that she can be a couch potato as well as full of limitless energy. She's the best. pic.twitter.com/tJLreeEd4n— Sooz (@soozbot) February 20, 2019
They are loyal and always so loving pic.twitter.com/3tTvfSAoGD— Vote November 6th (@Alidummer) February 20, 2019
Love her so much! ððð pic.twitter.com/1E6ne5FP1o— Natalie Kanne (@bondgirl22007) February 20, 2019