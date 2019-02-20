Pet owners show off their good boys and girls on Love Your Pet Day

Mac, an Australian cattle dog, leaps through the snow to catch a flying disc thrown by his owner Laura Lindsay on East River Parkway in St. Paul Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

The weather outside have you feeling cold? Warm your heart with these reader-submitted photos of pets in honor of National Love Your Pet Day.

Sure, it might not be the most significant of unofficial holidays, but any excuse to share some cute animal photos is fine by me!

Want your pet to be featured? Reply to this tweet or tag #mprphotos on Instagram.

Hi, I'm just the best little boy ever. pic.twitter.com/GZYNghpqyV — Poppy (@MN_poppy) February 20, 2019

She sings year round and she vibrates, like a cat purrs, when she is happy! pic.twitter.com/BIPZi8wBeC — 2becourageous (@2becourageous1) February 20, 2019

this is Murphy Brown, we feel the same way about snow days #LoveYourPetDay pic.twitter.com/CiDczFa1C7 — Dillon Donnelly (@1wordplastics) February 20, 2019

Rex loves to be under blankets on snow daysâï¸ pic.twitter.com/Gqsz4e8Uot — Nicoletteâï¸ (@NicoletteMpls) February 20, 2019

Love these fuzz butts because they are so cute and fun! pic.twitter.com/BAyZMRhWZS — Kelli Lewis (@kelliump) February 20, 2019

This is our Toby. He's a rescue shihpoo. He's always happy to see anyone who is around, a real sweetie! pic.twitter.com/pc6ZDhYJFB — Jan Vickery Lillemo (@JanLillemo) February 20, 2019

Here's my Beastie Bestie Loki outside enjoying today's snowfall. She's been by near-constant companion for over 8 years now. She's just as versatile as me in that she can be a couch potato as well as full of limitless energy. She's the best. pic.twitter.com/tJLreeEd4n — Sooz (@soozbot) February 20, 2019

They are loyal and always so loving pic.twitter.com/3tTvfSAoGD — Vote November 6th (@Alidummer) February 20, 2019