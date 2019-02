The Minnesota Opera's upcoming season includes the premiere of 'Edward Tulane,' based on Kate DiCamillo's YA novel

The Minnesota Opera has announced the five operas in its upcoming season, which begins in October.

The lineup includes classics like "The Barber of Seville" and "Don Giovanni," but also the world premiere of a new opera based on Kate DiCamillo's young adult novel "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane."

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer talked with DiCamillo about the experience of seeing her book transformed into an opera. DiCamillo is a Twin Cities resident and a two-time Newbery Medal winner.