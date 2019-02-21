Coming up: Gretchen Carlson's journey from Miss America to women's rights activist

Anoka native Gretchen Carlson became one of the faces of the #metoo movement when the TV anchor sued Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for harassment. The former Miss America got a large financial settlement, an apology, and a new mission.

Since then, she has used her platform to amplify the voices of other women experiencing harassment, to lobby for legislation to make it easier for women to come forward with claims, and to inspire a new generation of women leaders.

Angela Davis will talk with Carlson about her long career, her Minnesota roots, and her unlikely reinvention.