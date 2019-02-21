Coming up: Is anyone still watching the Oscars?

An Oscar statue backstage at the 88th annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 28, 2016, in Hollywood, Calif.

Is the turmoil at the Oscars a bigger story than the awards themselves?

Comedian Kevin Hart was tapped to preside over this year's ceremony, but stepped down shortly after homophobic tweets from the early 2000s resurfaced.

Weeks later, the academy announced that there will be no replacement host — a move that's not unprecedented, but hasn't happened for 30 years.

The academy also drew ire for announcing that it would continue to give out awards during the commercial breaks. It reversed that decision after a backlash from within the industry.

And, though #OscarsSoWhite is no longer trending on Twitter, its criticisms still loom large over this year's ceremony.

MPR's Cube Critics, Euan Kerr and Steph Curtis, ask film critic Gil Robertson IV and Aisha Harris, senior editor at the New York Times, whether anything from the ceremony will be more newsworthy than the headlines leading up to it.

To listen live click here.