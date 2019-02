How close are we to breaking the February state snowfall record?

It's been a staggeringly snowy February in Minnesota, but so far, the all-time state record for the month stands: 51 inches of snow fell in February 1939 at Pigeon River Bridge in Cook County.

According to retired University of Minnesota meteorologist and climatologist Mark Seeley, a climate station near Mankato currently comes closest, with 40.2 inches of snow reported so far this month. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Seeley for the latest, with a week left to go in February.