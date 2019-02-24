Snow emergencies declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul

A car is parked on a street in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

Officials in Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies as of Sunday afternoon, as snow and gusty winds have caused difficult travel across the state.

That means a variety of parking restrictions and other rules go into effect.

Find more details on St. Paul snow emergencies here.

Find more details on Minneapolis snow emergencies here.

Other Minnesota cities may also declare snow emergencies to assist in clearing streets; check with your local municipality to see if one is in effect.

The snow also has had an effect on public transit in parts of Minnesota. Rochester Public Transit announced it was suspending service Sunday because of blizzard conditions.

Sunday's gusty winds are ushering in colder air, which could lead to icy conditions and another round of difficult driving for Monday morning's commute.