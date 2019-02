Marlon James won the $77,000 Man Booker Prize for fiction. James is the first Jamaican winner for the prestigious prize, with "A Brief History of Seven Killings," which centers on the attempted assassination of Bob Marley. The book is the Macalester College professor's third novel.

Author Marlon James has called his recent book, "Black Leopard, Red Wolf," the African "Game of Thrones." The novel, which takes place in pre-colonial Africa, is full of African history, mythology and imagery.

As part of her Thread Live series, MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with James at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul. They discussed African mythology, finding one's literary voice and the movie adaptation of "Black Leopard, Red Wolf" already in the works.