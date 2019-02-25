New Mexico eyes a 'Medicaid buy-in' plan to insure more residents

Laura Lucero Y Ruiz De Gutierrez has health insurance, but says she still can't afford to go to doctor when she's sick. She hopes the public health plan New Mexico is considering will change that.
