Walz pitches $1.3B construction plan heavy on housing, higher ed

DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday proposed a $1.27 billion package of public construction projects that he said would preserve state assets and make smart investments for the future.

The plan is heavy on transportation, including rail safety improvements throughout the state. It also funds projects for higher education campuses, correctional facilities and affordable housing.

About half the projects, Walz said, have statewide impact.

During a news conference at a veterans' housing facility in Minneapolis, Walz said affordable housing, particularly for veterans, is a priority for him and a problem throughout the state.

"Our goal is to be the fourth state to eliminate veterans' homelessness. But our next goal is to be the first state to eliminate homelessness in general," he said. "A priority of this budget is to preserve and expand the existing housing that's affordable for all Minnesotans. Homes are the foundation of prosperous communities."

However, Senate Capital Investment Committee Chair Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, called Walz's plan too big and unlikely to pass this year. Senjem said $265 million is a more realistic amount.