Wrestler, Elvis impersonator Wayne Farris to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE announced Tuesday that professional wrestler Wayne Farris — better known as The Honky Tonk Man — will be inducted into its Hall of Fame.

Farris was one of wrestling's best-known heels in the late 1980s and was the WWE's intercontinental champion for a record 454 days. Farris' wrestling career took off after he adopted his evil Elvis impersonator persona. He was known for carrying a guitar into the ring, which he would use as a weapon against his opponents.