Grammy winner Ella Mai plays the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis

Ella Mai performs Thursday night at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis, after her song "Boo'd Up" won best R&B song at the Grammys earlier this month.

The 24-year-old singer's career has taken off since her debut album was released in October. Born in London to a Jamaican mother and an Irish father, Mai was named for Ella Fitzgerald. She says her influences include Lauryn Hill, Chris Brown and Alicia Keys.