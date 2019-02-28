Forecast: Minnesota budget surplus shrinks by a third, to $1 billion

Officials had projected a $1.5 billion surplus, but some measures of national economic growth have been slowing. The new numbers released Thursday are key to lawmakers' efforts to build a two-year budget.

Minnesota lawmakers still have a surplus to work with this session as they craft the state's two-year budget, but it's much smaller than what was expected just a few months ago.

The state's revised economic forecast released Thursday shows about a $1 billion surplus on the bottom line — one-third less than the nearly $1.5 billion budget surplus projected in November.

The state's budget office blamed the lower number on slower projected economic growth and lower-than-anticipated tax collections. Previously released data showed the state had collected $375 million less in tax revenues than it expected since the last economic forecast.

"The trend of slower growth continues ... with projected spending growth outpacing forecast revenue growth" through fiscal 2023, the agency added in a statement.

Officials are expected to provide more details on the forecast later Thursday.

The February forecast kicks off the budgeting process for the Legislature, which will begin putting its two-year spending package together in committees over the coming weeks. They have until May 20 to reach a deal during the regular legislative session.

Minnesota's Legislature is controlled by Republicans in the Senate and Democrats in the House, the only divided statehouse in the nation.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz must also revise his proposed $49.5 billion state budget, which he released just last week.

His budget plan pumps $2 billion of new spending into things like schools, health care, broadband and local government aid, using the surplus and new tax revenues to pay for his proposals.

Lawmakers are required to agree to a two-year balanced budget by June 30 at the latest, or state government will shut down.