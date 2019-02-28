What we know about the Trump summit in North Korea

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk after their first meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi.

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended their summit early when they couldn't agree on first steps towards denuclearization.

In a press conference President Trump said that Kim wanted all sanctions on North Korea lifted.

"Basically they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn't do that," he said.

Trump said that Kim is willing to denuclearize, but they couldn't agree on what steps needed to be taken before that could happen.

Guest Host Euan Kerr was joined by Soo Kim, former CIA North Korea analyst, to discuss what lead to this meeting, what came from it, and what comes next.

