It's official: February 2019 was the snowiest in state history

It's official: February 2019 cracked the statewide snowfall record for the month. According to retired University of Minnesota meteorologist and climatologist Mark Seeley, Owatonna saw 52.5 inches of snow, beating the previous February record of 51 inches set in 1939 at Pigeon River Bridge in Cook County.

In other news, happy meteorological spring!