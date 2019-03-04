Digging deep to predict spring floods

Bill Odell (left) and Cody McLaughlin.
Bill Odell (left) and Cody McLaughlin take a sample to measure the snowpack near and how much water is in the snow near the Lamprey Pass Wildlife Management Area in Columbus, Minn., on Monday. It's the first of 110 locations the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is sampling to get an idea of how much water is poised to run off for the spring melt this year. 