Goodbye, with Kiss: The band's farewell tour lands in Minneapolis on Monday night

Kiss stops at Target Center in Minneapolis on Monday night as part of their "End of the Road" farewell tour.

Co-founder Paul Stanley, 67, told the Chicago Tribune that if the band played in t-shirts and tennis shoes, they could keep touring.

"But we're not, we're KISS, and even though we make it look easy, we're wearing between thirty and forty pounds of gear and running around for two-plus hours, so it's important for everyone to realize that life is finite, and there is a [sic] expiration date for us," Stanley said.