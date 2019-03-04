Coming up: The heroes of winter

John Bauer, right, and Fahmi Osman help residents dig their vehicles out. Jerry Holt | Star Tribune via AP

We've had an unrelenting winter.

We endured the polar vortex in January, then plowed through the snowiest February on record.

March isn't supposed to be a walk in the park either.

But with all the disdain this miserable weather has brought us, it has also made us thankful for neighbors, first responders, snow plow drivers and strangers who are saving us this winter.

For part of this hour, we'll hear from our listeners about their heroes of winter.

Do you have a story to share? Leave us a voicemail at 651-228-4800 by Sunday night. We may play your message during Monday's show.

This program will be broadcast live at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4. If you miss the live show, you can listen to the podcast.

Guests

• Paul Huttner — Chief meteorologist, MPR News

• Capt. Mike Bromberg — Olmsted County Sheriff's Office