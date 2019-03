A look at Duluth's music scene, today on MPR News with Angela Davis

Angela Davis is broadcasting live from Duluth from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday morning. She's talking to people in that region about the city's economy, the health of Lake Superior and the local music scene.

One local group is Emily Haavik & the 35s. Haavik is a Duluth native who now lives in the Twin Cities, and her bandmates are the 35s — so called because they live in Duluth, and many trips are made along I-35 to play music together.