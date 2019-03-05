FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announces he will resign

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced Tuesday that he is resigning the position, effective in one month. He is seen here testifying during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing in April 2017.
