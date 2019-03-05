Coming up: Is there a cure for the rising cost of prescription drugs?

Drug capsules Philippe Huguen | AFP | Getty Images

Americans spend more on prescription drugs than anyone else in the world. While we do have a lot of prescriptions, the main culprit is the cost. For some medicines, prices have tripled in the last few years.

Americans aren't happy about it. A survey last week shows more than 75% of Americans say drug prices are unreasonable. But during a Congressional hearing last week, pharmaceutical executives said their hands are tied by the current healthcare system, and that they need profits to fund new research.

On Tuesday, we'll talk about how we got here and how we might get out. Joining us will be Dr. Walid Gellad, the director of the Center for Pharmaceutical Policy and Prescribing at the University of Pittsburgh, and David Mitchell, the founder of the advocacy group Patients for Affordable Drugs. We'll also hear from a representative from PhRMA — a trader group that represents companies in the pharmaceutical industry.