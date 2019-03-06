As the Minn. boys hockey state tournament turns 75, a look at its humble beginnings

The Minnesota boys high school hockey state tournament begins Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The first game starts at 11 a.m., with North Branch taking on St. Cloud Cathedral in the first of four quarterfinal games in the 1A bracket for smaller schools.

The tournament is celebrating is 75th anniversary this year, and MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Kyle Oen to learn more about its humble beginnings. Oen is a hockey historian who runs the Vintage Minnesota Hockey website.