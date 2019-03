Coming up: Nigerian author Oyinkan Braithwaite on her debut novel, 'My Sister, the Serial Killer'

There is no such thing as a perfect family. In her debut novel, "My Sister, the Serial Killer," Nigerian author Oyinkan Braithwaite portrays a seemingly perfect upper-middle-class Nigerian family in Lagos.

From outside, everything seems normal, but behind closed doors the family harbors a secret ... their youngest daughter, Ayoola, is a serial killer.

MPR News host Kerri Miller will speak with Oyinkan Braithwaite about family secrets and sisterhood in her debut novel.