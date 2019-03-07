Coming up: Zainab Salbi on resilience and the empowerment of women

Zainab Salbi grew up in Saddam Hussein's Iraq. She was 19 when she came to the United States for an arranged marriage and 23 when she founded Women for Women International. Her commitment to women's rights has taken her in a new direction - into media production and writing.

In observance of International Women's Day, MPR News host Kerri Miller will speak to Salbi about the resilient strength and empowerment of women worldwide. Salbi is the author of "Freedom is an Inside Job" and host of "Through Her Eyes" with Yahoo News, where she explores current issues through women's voices.