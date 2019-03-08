#MeToo awareness sharpens focus on pay equity

Clarissa Horsfall joins with others during "A Day Without A Woman" demonstration on March 8, 2017, in Miami. Employment attorneys say they've seen a spike in pay-disparity cases.
Clarissa Horsfall joins with others during "A Day Without A Woman" demonstration on March 8, 2017, in Miami. Employment attorneys say they've seen a spike in pay-disparity cases. 