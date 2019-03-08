Mpls. officer charged in domestic assault case

A Minneapolis police officer has been put on paid leave as Hennepin County prosecutors Friday charged him with domestic assault.

Police in Dayton, Minn., arrested officer Czaw Vah Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, Vah's wife told police that she had gone to a bar with a St. Paul officer, and that upset Vah, who allegedly punched her in the face.

Vah, 49, is charged with disorderly conduct and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.

Communities United Against Police Brutality, a group tracks complaints against officers, said Vah has five sustained complaints dating back to 2005.

Vah is part of the Minneapolis Police Department's community engagement team, and is assigned to work with public housing residents and mental health outreach.