Snow totals from around Minnesota from Saturday into Sunday, as reported by the National Weather Service through 9 a.m. Sunday.
15 inches — Herman, Pelican Rapids
13 inches — Detroit Lakes
12 inches — Holloway, Red Lake Falls, Mahnomen
11 inches — Fergus Falls, Ada
10.5 inches — Breckenridge
10 inches — Ashby, Artichoke, Plummer
9 inches — Thief River Falls, Deerwood, Carlisle, Pleasant Lake
8.5 inches — Hoffman
8.2 inches — Donnelly
8 inches — Rothsay, St. Stephen, Becker
7.5 inches — St. Cloud, Foley, Hendrum
7.3 inches — Browns Valley
7 inches — Willmar, Madison, Montevideo, Lake Benton, Wolverton, Greenbush, Twin Valley
6.8 inches — Audubon
6.7 inches — Moorhead
6.5 inches — Fort Ripley
6.3 inches — Fisher
6.2 inches — Northeast Minneapolis
6 inches — Sandstone, Baxter, Columbia Heights, Morris, Roseau, Karlstad, Maple Plain
5.5 inches — Redwood Falls, Shaw, North Branch, Montrose
5.3 inches — Granite Falls
5.2 inches — Alborn
5 inches — Carver, Bemidji, Stacy, Starbuck, Marshall, Nisswa, Whipholt
4.9 inches — Zemple
4.8 inches — Mahtowa, Plymouth
4.7 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul airport
4.5 inches — Moose Lake, Kabetogama, Cuyuna, Cohasset, Argyle, New Prague
4.4 inches — Hinckley
4.2 inches — McGregor
4 inches — Brainerd, Menahga, Park Rapids, Marble, Grand Rapids, Avoca
3.7 inches — Tamarack, Milaca
3.2 inches — Wabasha, Nashwauk
3 inches — Mabel, Cloquet, Wright, Makinen, Rock Creek, North Mankato
2.8 inches — Dayton, Elko New Market
2.7 inches — Duluth
2.5 inches — Rochester