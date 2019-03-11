Coming up at the Capitol this week: Deciding which bills move ahead

It's a deadline week at the Minnesota state Capitol: with some exceptions, bills need to clear at least one policy committee to be considered viable moving forward.

Not surprisingly, committee calendars are packed. MPR News guest host Phil Picardi talked with MPR News political reporter Brian Bakst to find out where some of the most talked-about bills stand.

School snow days

By later this week schools should find out if some relief is coming their way. It has to do with those cancellations that stacked up first when the Arctic cold hit, then when the snow walloped parts of the state. The Senate approved a bill last week that allowed districts to write off the missed days by a vote to the school board. That's even if the number of days would sink them below the minimum number of instructional days.

The House could act by midweek on a differing version that permits a write off for only a few of the days. Now sponsors of that bill say that they get the weather's out of control of school administrators, but they're also trying to balance academic concerns. Chances are they'll wind up somewhere in the middle.

Reinsurance and insurance marketplaces

Two years ago, lawmakers set aside more than $570 million for what's called reinsurance. The state would step in to help insurers cover some of the costliest claims, so that risk wouldn't be applied to premium payers across the individual market.

Unless the Legislature takes action by the end of this month, health plans will have to craft new rate proposals for 2020 that don't factor in the state assistance. Republicans in particular warn that the premiums could spike without it.

Some Democrats are on board with the renewal, but not all. And there's some thinking that DFLers, including Gov. Walz, want assurances that Republicans will give serious consideration to their health proposals. This one could go down to the wire.

Child care assistance audit

A special review of the child care assistance program is scheduled to be released Wednesday. The examination came in response to concerns over possible fraud in the program that is used to help people afford child care.

It serves almost 30,000 families per month and the auditors looking at whether there are enough controls to make sure recipients and providers are using the money as intended. The report could loom over attempts this session by Governor Walz to boost spending on the program and lift reimbursement rates to providers.

Listen to the full discussion to hear a lightning round review on issues like recreational marijuana, sports betting, paid family leave and more.