Coming up: Why can't we talk about Israel?

Recent comments by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., triggered a firestorm of controversy that Democratic Party leaders are struggling to contain.

Let the pundits argue about whether her statements were anti-Semitic. Instead, we want to focus on why it's so difficult for Americans to talk about Israel. What are the historical and cultural contexts that led to this moment? Is there room to question America's relationship with the Jewish state? Are there different standards for white Christian men who discuss Israel than there are for a brown, Muslim woman?

On Monday, Kerri Miller sits down for a thoughtful conversation about the entwining of America and Israel. Her guests will be Rabbi Adam Stock Spilker,, who is leading his congregation at Mount Zion through a year of wrestling with Israel, and Sherene Seikaly, an associate professor of history at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and editor of the Arab Studies Journal.