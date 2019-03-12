Selfie-taking woman apologizes after jaguar attack at Arizona zoo

A woman whose arm was ripped open by a jaguar at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park was rescued from the animal's clutches by other visitors. Zoo officials said she required several stitches to treat her wounds.
