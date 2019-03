Coming up: author Tessa Hadley on finding the words to describe loss

In Tessa Hadley's new novel, "Late in the Day," the author finds myriad ways to describe the loss of a loved one — the darkness that shrouds the life after. In the novel, Hadley portrays grief as the slippers a loved one had been wearing, the books they had been reading, the half-sipped cups of coffee they left behind.

MPR News host Kerri Miller will speak with Hadley about finding the words to describe loss and moving forward from grief at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 13.