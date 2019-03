Mariah Carey finally plays her own Twin Cities show

Mariah Carey performs at the State Theatre in Minneapolis on Wednesday night. It will be the first time that the 49-year-old singer, who has scored 18 number one hits, will headline a solo concert in the Twin Cities.

The New York Times recently included "A No No," from Carey's latest album "Caution," on its list of "25 songs that matter right now."