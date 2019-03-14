Coming up: A conversation with former NPR host Michele Norris

NPR's Michele Norris NPR Photo

On Wednesday night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, former NPR host Michele Norris sat down with former first lady Michelle Obama.

Norris is no stranger to big names or tough subjects.

She won a Peabody for her work on The Race Card Project. When she started the project, Norris thought she needed to prompt people to talk about race. She was wrong. There was no shortage of people who craved a venue for those discussions.

This hour, we chat with Norris about growing up in Minnesota, race and her new ventures at the Aspen Institute.

If you have a question for Michele Norris about her work, call 651-227-6000 or tweet @AngelaDavisMPR.

This program will be broadcast live at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14.If you miss the live broadcast, go to the podcast.