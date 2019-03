The surviving members of the Monkees perform at Mystic Lake Casino on Thursday night

The surviving members of the Monkees, Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz, will perform Thursday night at the Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake.

The duo's tour has been getting good reviews, with the two musicians — now in their mid-seventies — performing a mix of old favorites and more recent tunes. The show also includes tributes to Peter Tork, who died last month, and Davy Jones, who passed away in 2012.