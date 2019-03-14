The Five with Liliana Percy Ruiz: Radical Candor, Free Solo and a movie theater with personality

Normally, senior producer Stephanie Curtis recommends five things to see, do, read or experience. But this week, we asked Liliana Percy Ruiz, executive producer at "On Being" and host of the podcast "This Movie Changed Me," to fill in.



1) Radical Candor by Kim Scott

"This is for the Minnesotan who struggles with the idea that direct communication is a kind and generous act," Percy said. Written by Kim Scott, "Radical Candor" takes away the guilt we sometimes feel about being direct — especially if you're a woman. Scott writes from her background of being a CEO of several tech companies in Silicon Valley. Percy said the book will convince you that the long-term effects of not being direct — in the work force, friendships and even with family — is too damaging to ignore.



2) Men by Scene on Radio

The third season from podcast veterans Scene on Radio explores the history of the patriarchy. How did we get a male-dominated world in the first place? Percy said the information and reactions from co-hosts John Biewen and Celeste Headlee are fascinating. But as a woman, she said it's also healing to hear. Sexism and misogyny didn't get here overnight. Knowing the historical context gives her hope. "Even if the answers aren't satisfying, but knowing the history is really important."



3) The Parkway Theater in Minneapolis

The Parkway was built in 1931, but it reopened last fall with a new vision: to showcase classic films and live events — and build an experience around each happening. Percy recently attended a showing of "Back to the Future" at the Parkway, which also featured cocktails specifically designed to accompany the presentation.



4) Free Solo

"Free Solo" won an Oscar for best documentary feature this year - with good reason. Percy said she was captivated by the story of professional rock climber Alex Honnold attempting to be the first person to climb the face of Yosemite's El Capitan without a rope. Percy said you might be tempted to think "Who is this idiot, risking his life?" But she promises you'll come out of the movie completely changed. And the filming of this movie is gorgeous: expansive and jaw-dropping. "Free Solo" is playing at the Riverview Theater in Minneapolis right now for just $3 - and streaming on Hulu.



5) Soundtrack to "Nappily Ever After," especially "Black Mermaid" by Esthero

Based on the best-selling novel by Trisha R. Thomsan, Netflix's "Nappily Ever After" is a great watch. It follows a perfectionist ad executive, played by Sanaa Lathan, who walks a road of self-discovery when her hair - and her life - fail her. But when the movie ends, Percy recommends you pick up the soundtrack. She can't stop playing "Black Mermaid" by Esthro. It's an older song, but "the voice, the message, it's really empowering," said Percy.