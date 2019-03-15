Skipping school to protest climate change

Sabirah Mahmud is a lead organizer in Philadelphia for the U.S. Youth Climate Strike. She says the effects of climate change are personal because her family is from Bangladesh where flooding already is big problem.
Sabirah Mahmud is a lead organizer in Philadelphia for the U.S. Youth Climate Strike. She says the effects of climate change are personal because her family is from Bangladesh where flooding already is big problem. 