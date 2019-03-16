Twin Cities poet Ed Bok Lee reads from new collection of work

Poet Ed Bok Lee's latest collection "Mitochondrial Night" ponders ancestral memory and the future of the human soul.

Twin Cities poet Ed Bok Lee will read from his new collection of poetry, "Mitochondrial Night," on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

The event is part of the "Literary Witnesses" reading series at Plymouth Congregational Church on Nicollet Avenue.

This is Lee's third book of poetry, and it's epic in scope, exploring everything from our cellular history to ancestral memory to the future of the human soul.

MPR News' Marianne Combs recently spoke to Lee, who teaches at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul; she asked him what he believes he carries within him from his ancestors. You can hear that interview — along with Lee reading three of his poems — at the links above.