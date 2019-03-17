Minneapolis townhomes will provide housing for families who have been homeless

Minneapolis is getting some much-needed new housing for people who've been homeless.

The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority's Minnehaha Townhomes in the East Nokomis neighborhood will serve 16 families who have been without homes.

Homelessness remains a serious problem; in Hennepin County alone, a recent survey found that some 1,500 adults and children were staying in homeless shelters.

"This project is new and different because it addresses — through public housing — a pressing need to provide permanent supportive housing for families experiencing homelessness," said Jeff Horwich, a spokesman for the housing authority.

The project includes four two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units. Rents are capped at 30 percent of household income.

The site on Riverview Road in South Minneapolis has a playground and community patio. The townhomes are on the Green Line light rail and within walking distance to the VA Medical Center and Minnehaha Regional Park.

The new housing cost $5 million and received financial contributions from the housing authority, Minnesota Housing, the City of Minneapolis, Hennepin County and other entities.