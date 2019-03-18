Can college admissions be equitable?

A group of wealthy parents were charged last week with illegally pulling strings and paying bribes to get their kids into prestigious U.S. universities: Yale, Stanford, USC, UCLA, Georgetown and Wake Forest. Federal authorities say it's the largest college admission scam in U.S. history.

Kerri Miller spoke to assistant professor of sociology at Indiana University and author , Jessica Calarco, and former Stanford University Dean of Students and author of "How to Raise an Adult," Julie Lythcott-Haims, about how we make the college admissions process more equitable.

Guests:

Jessica Calarco— assistant professor of sociology at Indiana University and author of "Negotiation Opportunities."

Julie Lythcott-Haims— former Stanford University Dean of Students and author of "How to Raise an Adult."

